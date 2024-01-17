Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,183.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,132.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,156.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,615.97.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

