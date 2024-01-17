Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 47.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,718 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.8% of Mason & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adero Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% in the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 24.4% in the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Microsoft by 15.1% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $390.27 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $230.68 and a twelve month high of $394.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $374.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.62.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

