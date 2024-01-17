Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,840 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.4% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $390.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $374.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $230.68 and a 1 year high of $394.03.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.62.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

