Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,554 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.5% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.62.

Shares of MSFT opened at $390.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $374.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.47. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $230.68 and a 12-month high of $394.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

