Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,424 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 89.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.62.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $390.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $230.68 and a 1 year high of $394.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.