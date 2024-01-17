Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:TMFS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:TMFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.69 and last traded at $29.73. 2,273 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.79.

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $73.50 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.42.

About Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF

The Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (TMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of small-cap growth stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. TMFS was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

