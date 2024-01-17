National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.28

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.28 and traded as high as $50.39. National Beverage shares last traded at $50.23, with a volume of 131,100 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on National Beverage

National Beverage Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.84.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. National Beverage had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $300.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of National Beverage

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in National Beverage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. 23.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Beverage

(Get Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.