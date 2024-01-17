National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.01

Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.01 and traded as high as $4.38. National CineMedia shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 336,300 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on National CineMedia from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on National CineMedia to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

National CineMedia Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.05 million. Research analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 102,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53,571 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

