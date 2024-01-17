Newbury Street Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBST) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.79. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 45,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Newbury Street Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60.

Get Newbury Street Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newbury Street Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. 49.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newbury Street Acquisition

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet or media space, including sports and entertainment verticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.