Newbury Street Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBST) Trading Up 0.4%

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.79. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 45,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Newbury Street Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBST. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the second quarter worth $159,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the third quarter worth $221,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the second quarter worth $223,000. 49.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newbury Street Acquisition

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet or media space, including sports and entertainment verticals.

