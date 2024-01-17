Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.80

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.80 and traded as high as $53.19. Northrim BanCorp shares last traded at $52.51, with a volume of 12,500 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.89.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.80 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrim BanCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 50.21%.

Institutional Trading of Northrim BanCorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 589.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.