Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.32 and last traded at $26.32. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.22% of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF

The Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NWLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US large-cap stocks screened for both growth and positive ESG characteristics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.