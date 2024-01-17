NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Ocean Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,649 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 6.2% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $563.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $491.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $167.31 and a one year high of $568.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.