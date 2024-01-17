NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.7% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $563.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $167.31 and a one year high of $568.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $491.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.