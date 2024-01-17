ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.29

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.29 and traded as high as $52.81. ODP shares last traded at $51.56, with a volume of 165,900 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ODP shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ODP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get ODP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ODP

ODP Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.28. ODP had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of ODP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $96,693.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ODP

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in ODP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ODP by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.