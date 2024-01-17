ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.29

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.29 and traded as high as $52.81. ODP shares last traded at $51.56, with a volume of 165,900 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on ODP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get ODP alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ODP

ODP Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.28. ODP had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ODP

In other news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of ODP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $96,693.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODP

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ODP by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,419,000 after purchasing an additional 493,233 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in ODP by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in ODP by 94.6% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ODP by 11.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 524,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,212,000 after buying an additional 54,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in ODP by 12.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.