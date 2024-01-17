Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 447 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of RLI worth $13,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of RLI by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of RLI by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 3.2% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

RLI Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:RLI opened at $139.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.80. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $123.04 and a 1 year high of $149.65.

RLI Dividend Announcement

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $331.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.71 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

