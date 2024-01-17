Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 449,810 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 2,543.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,495 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,810 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Citizens Financial Group worth $12,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.47. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

