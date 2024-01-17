Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 248,572 Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 248,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,273,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Murphy Oil at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 55.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 15.0% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 458,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 59,678 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 40.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 220,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 63,956 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 21.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUR stock opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.22. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.37.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $959.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.35 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 20.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

MUR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

