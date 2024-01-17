Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Commercial Metals worth $12,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $114,477,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,790,000 after acquiring an additional 409,679 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 297.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,670,000 after acquiring an additional 335,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 5,099.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 299,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after purchasing an additional 293,817 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.6 %

CMC stock opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In related news, CEO Peter R. Matt acquired 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,934.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $131,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

