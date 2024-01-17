Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 48,635 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Rogers worth $11,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 115.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROG stock opened at $113.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.42. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $111.89 and a 1-year high of $173.16.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $229.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

