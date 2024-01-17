Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,382 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Federal Signal worth $10,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $154,040,000 after purchasing an additional 86,320 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,659,000 after purchasing an additional 148,657 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,052 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 12.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,582,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,994,000 after purchasing an additional 280,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In related news, COO Mark Weber sold 56,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $3,682,568.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

NYSE FSS opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.60. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $78.54.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.57 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSS

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.