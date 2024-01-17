Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 423.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,397 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,045 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $13,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,664,947,000 after buying an additional 83,039,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $391,652,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $261,515,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,297,000 after purchasing an additional 576,067 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.80.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $163.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.29. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.