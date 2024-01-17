Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 127,792 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 247.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,792 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Terex worth $10,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Terex by 0.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Terex by 28.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 17.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Terex by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 1.0% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 29,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NYSE TEX opened at $56.83 on Wednesday. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs bought 25,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 34,730 shares of company stock worth $1,716,344. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

