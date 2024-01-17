Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 20,366 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,095,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,366 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $12,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 576.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 524.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

NYSE HLX opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $11.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $395.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.41 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.