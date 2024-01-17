Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 289 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of California Resources worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 69.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 318.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Stock Down 2.6 %

California Resources stock opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.02. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $58.44.

California Resources Increases Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. California Resources had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. California Resources’s revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

