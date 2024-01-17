Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,600 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of PriceSmart worth $10,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 50.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PriceSmart by 80.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

In other news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $149,901.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at $531,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PriceSmart in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $76.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average is $74.17. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.82 and a 1-year high of $83.71.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

PriceSmart Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

