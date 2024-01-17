Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90,284 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $45,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TPH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE:TPH opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

