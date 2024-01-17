Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 218,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of STAG Industrial worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 121.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 52.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 464.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $763,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of STAG stock opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.04.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.12%.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Further Reading

