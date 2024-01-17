Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,207 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Tenable worth $15,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -68.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.65. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.36 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $110,504.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,753,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $109,434.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,871,092.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $110,504.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,774 shares in the company, valued at $8,753,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,668 shares of company stock worth $1,377,367. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Westpark Capital raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

