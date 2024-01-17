Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,752 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 56,803 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Performance Food Group worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth about $2,508,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,895,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Performance Food Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,705 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Performance Food Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,960 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $20,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $70.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $71.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $111,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $111,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $591,010.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

