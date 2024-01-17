Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,007 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Pathward Financial worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,310,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $142,061,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,772,000 after acquiring an additional 54,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,010,000 after acquiring an additional 134,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $70,117,000 after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASH opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.63. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.78. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $160.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.33%.

In other Pathward Financial news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $301,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,311,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CASH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

