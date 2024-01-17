Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 36.5% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 33.7% during the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 23,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.