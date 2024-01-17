Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Sanmina worth $12,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 27,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Sanmina by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in Sanmina by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 14,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Sanmina by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SANM opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.39. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $65.58.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SANM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

