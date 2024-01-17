Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $10.02 Million Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 171,238 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SHO stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.52 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 5.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Articles

