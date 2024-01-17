Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $10.59 Million Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,868 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $10,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $1,450,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 764,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,953,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $1,450,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 764,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,953,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,689 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 0.9 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of RHP stock opened at $112.88 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $114.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ryman Hospitality Properties

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.