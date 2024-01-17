Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $11.55 Million Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 150.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,295 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,274 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Callon Petroleum worth $11,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 260.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 72.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPE opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $619.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.76 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CPE shares. Mizuho downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

