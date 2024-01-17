Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $11.82 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,646 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $11,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in HubSpot by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in HubSpot by 333.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $565.62 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $304.31 and a 1 year high of $593.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $520.05 and a 200-day moving average of $507.26.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,129 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,129 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,567 shares of company stock worth $17,088,545 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HubSpot from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.36.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

