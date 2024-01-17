Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $13.23 Million Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Blueprint Medicines worth $13,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 24.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 95.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $80.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $94.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.66 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 256.57% and a negative return on equity of 153.79%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.23) EPS. Analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,324 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,289,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,280 shares of company stock worth $2,203,589. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Featured Articles

