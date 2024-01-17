Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $13.66 Million Stock Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 823,596 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 139,125 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Tripadvisor worth $13,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 954.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,761 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,227,000 after buying an additional 1,605,583 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $113,697,000 after buying an additional 1,557,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $23,057,000. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $21,337,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,184,030 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $68,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.01 million. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Tripadvisor

About Tripadvisor

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.