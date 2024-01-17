Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $7.57 Million Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,358 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Carvana worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Carvana by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,754,000 after buying an additional 5,554,691 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after buying an additional 3,450,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,102,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after buying an additional 2,752,097 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after buying an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CVNA opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $62.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.78.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

