Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $7.81 Million Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 158.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 731,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448,402 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of StoneCo worth $7,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 72.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,969,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,684,000 after buying an additional 1,249,463 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter worth $21,882,000. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the third quarter worth $3,448,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in StoneCo by 200.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 25,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BC Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter worth $24,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 2.44.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.25 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $13.70 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

