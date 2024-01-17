Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $8.01 Million Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Lantheus worth $8,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,066,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $676,946,000 after buying an additional 258,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,121,000 after buying an additional 326,396 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after buying an additional 489,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,478,000 after buying an additional 54,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,621 shares of company stock worth $874,239. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.37. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.20 and a 52-week high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

