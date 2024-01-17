Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $8.50 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $495,973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $340,672,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,323,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,352,000 after purchasing an additional 377,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 13.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,150,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,283,000 after purchasing an additional 261,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $109.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $122.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DFS

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.