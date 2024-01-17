Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $8.91 Million Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Sprout Social worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Sprout Social by 99,513.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,578,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,941,000 after buying an additional 14,563,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,958,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,021,000 after buying an additional 67,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,124,000 after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 15.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after acquiring an additional 363,381 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 27.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,419,000 after acquiring an additional 512,466 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Sprout Social from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.12.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.14 million. Analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $561,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,329,105.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $561,008.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,329,105.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,061. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

