Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $9.49 Million Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Rapid7 worth $9,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 769,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,192,000 after acquiring an additional 110,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,026,359.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rapid7 Stock Down 1.2 %

RPD stock opened at $54.41 on Wednesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $198.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

