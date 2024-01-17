Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Hilltop worth $9,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 200.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hilltop by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hilltop by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hilltop by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

In related news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Price Performance

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.58. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $312.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTH. Raymond James raised Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

