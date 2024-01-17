Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,131,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,113 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $9,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 711.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $83,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE DRH opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.62. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

