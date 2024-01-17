Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 855,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,174 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Primo Water worth $11,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 149,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 141,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 26.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

PRMW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $16.47.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Primo Water had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $622.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

