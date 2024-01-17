Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,956 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $10,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,495,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $284,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,393,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,147,000 after acquiring an additional 519,784 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,889,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $165,266,000 after acquiring an additional 180,301 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,461,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,112,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 256,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

NYSE TDS opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TDS

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.